Community & Events

Formerly incarcerated Inglewood resident starts nonprofit to help young people

One Inglewood resident created a nonprofit to help youth and formerly incarcerated young people.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One Inglewood resident who was formerly incarcerated is now trying to help others.

"Working with kids is one of the greatest gifts I think that God's ever given me," said Joslyn 'Ink' Beard, founder of Safe Bridges LA.

Beard has dedicated her life to helping young people.

"I think that young people aren't listened to enough," Beard said. "I'm really appreciative to have the gift to be able to build bridges with young people."

Beard said she was wrongfully convicted of sorority hazing and spent some time in jail as a young adult, so she understands how hard it is to transition into adulthood after being released.

"When I got out of jail, it was almost impossible to get a job," Beard said. "I was told more often than not that nobody wanted to work with a criminal, then people actually seeing me for who I am and that was really devastating."

In a tweet that went viral in early March, Beard announced her success in establishing her nonprofit, Safe Bridges LA.

"The premise of Safe Bridges LA is to create safe spaces and safe bridges to adulthood for young people. That's the primary goal," Beard said. "And the sub-sector is to create safe bridges back to your families for the formerly incarcerated of low-level offenders, specifically low-level like nonviolent offenses."

"Nobody really thinks about life after high school," said Imunique Young, one of Beard's student youths. "Something like Safe Bridges gives you something else to do like you if you feel like school's not it, you got all these other programs that you can do."

Beard said many people have reached out to offer support with her nonprofit, and she is working on future plans for providing housing to young people in and around Inglewood.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeleslos angeles countylong beachcommunity journalistneil youngjailsocial mediain the communitytwitternonprofitprisonwrongful convictionnon profithazing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with limited capacity April 16
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Applications open for second round of rental assistance for LA renters
Advocates for Echo Park's displaced homeless rally outside City Hall
Show More
Food-based street vendors receive COVID-19 vaccine in South LA
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
Goodwill employee finds cash in donation, helps return money to owner
Riverside locals share their go-to places for some serenity
110 Freeway: Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, toddler hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News