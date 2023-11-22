Remains found in North Hills home linked to missing person case

Remains believed to be human were found in a North Hills home where police were investigating a missing persons case.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Remains believed to be human were found in a North Hills home where police were investigating a case involving a missing person.

The remains were found Tuesday at a home in the 16200 block of Community Court between Woodley Avenue and Woodley Place, according to Los Angeles police.

A search warrant was served at the home and investigators were seen excavating an area of the backyard.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton says they expect to announce an arrest soon.

"We believe that individual is directly responsible for the homicide we are now investigating," Hamilton said.

Details were limited, but police say the missing persons case is from June.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner were at the scene and will identify the remains.