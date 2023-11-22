Remains found buried at North Hills home identified as missing 35-year-old from Guatemala, LAPD says

Human remains were found in the backyard of North Hills home where police were investigating a case involving a missing person.

Meanwhile, Russell Robinson, 48, was booked on suspicion of murder.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The remains found buried at a North Hills home Tuesday have been identified as a missing 35-year-old man from Guatemala, and the suspect linked to the murder remains in custody, police say.

Russell Robinson, 48, was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Carlos DeLeon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Robinson was being held without bail, the LAPD reported.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.

Missing-persons detectives began investigating DeLeon's disappearance after family and friends reported that they had not seen or heard from him since mid-June, according to police.

In November, LAPD homicide detectives become involved in the investigation.

"Information was received that DeLeon was deceased and buried in a rear yard of a residence in the 16200 block of Community Court, in the city of North Hills,'' police said in a statement.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, which was served at the property on Tuesday morning, police said. AIR7 HD captured a search and rescue team digging a large hole in the backyard where the remains were discovered.

"A structure located at the rear of the property was removed from its position,'' police said. "The concrete foundation under the structure was also removed. A careful excavation commenced, and the remains of DeLeon were located.''

Other details, including a possible cause of death, were not released by police.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Detective Moselle at 818-374-9550, or the police tipline at 877-LAPD-247. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers website.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.