North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested in North Hollywood Tuesday for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries.

Los Angeles police say the child was taken to a hospital March 22 and underwent emergency surgery due to the alleged abuse.

A lengthy investigation later identified the child's biological father, Cesar Daniel Cabrera, 20, as a suspect in the case, according to LAPD. Police say Cabrera admitted to abusing the child when he was questioned.

LAPD says the boy suffered permanent head and brain injuries.

Cabrera was arrested Tuesday and booked at Van Nuys Jail.

An LAPD captain tweeted photos of the man being taken into custody outside the family's North Hollywood apartment.

Cabrera posted bond Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office filed charges of assault on a child resulting in paralysis and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury.