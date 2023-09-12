An investigation is underway after a Metro bus driver hit and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy in North Hollywood.

11-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by Metro bus in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a Metro bus driver hit and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy in North Hollywood.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy was riding a scooter when the bus struck him, but additional details about the collision were not available.

Authorities say he suffered severe injuries and remained hospitalized on Tuesday morning.

So far, Metro has not commented on the crash.