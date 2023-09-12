WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

11-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by Metro bus in North Hollywood

KABC logo
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 1:49PM
Child on scooter hit by Metro bus in North Hollywood
EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a Metro bus driver hit and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy in North Hollywood.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a Metro bus driver hit and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy in North Hollywood.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy was riding a scooter when the bus struck him, but additional details about the collision were not available.

Authorities say he suffered severe injuries and remained hospitalized on Tuesday morning.

So far, Metro has not commented on the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW