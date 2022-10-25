2 injured in shooting at hookah lounge in North Hollywood, police say

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were shot at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood overnight, prompting a search for possible suspects.

The shooting happened around midnight Tuesday at the Sky Hookah Lounge on the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Both victims, who have not been identified, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting.

Two suspects were last seen running away from the lounge following the gunfire.