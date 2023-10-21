WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Deaths of 2 in North Hollywood investigated as possible murder-suicide, police say

KABC logo
Saturday, October 21, 2023 3:08PM
Police investigating possible murder-suicide in North Hollywood
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Hollywood as a possible murder-suicide.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Hollywood as a possible murder-suicide.

A woman's body was discovered inside a car on Riverton Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 48-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.

The suspected gunman, a 46-year-old man, was found nearby also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe his shooting was self-inflicted.

Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting and how the two are related.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW