Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Hollywood as a possible murder-suicide.

Deaths of 2 in North Hollywood investigated as possible murder-suicide, police say

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Hollywood as a possible murder-suicide.

A woman's body was discovered inside a car on Riverton Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 48-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.

The suspected gunman, a 46-year-old man, was found nearby also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe his shooting was self-inflicted.

Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting and how the two are related.