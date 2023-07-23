Local prop houses hold yard sale with movie items to raise money for striking writers and actors

For the first time, prop houses opened their doors to the public for a yard sale to raise money for striking writers and actors.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local prop houses came together on Saturday to hold a yard sale to sell some of their inventory to raise money for striking writers and actors.

The event in North Hollywood gave people the rare opportunity to purchase items from movies, TV shows and music productions.

The goal was to raise enough money to help strikers get back on their feet.

"We are here to support the community, and there are a lot of folks who are in need of money. So we're here to support them," said Lauren Shand of Propstore. "They can work on consigning items with us, we can help them with some cash advances if they can't pay rent. So, we're trying to help the community."

The event marked the first time the prop vendors had been open to the public.

The SAG-AFTRA, which represents TV and movie actors, went on strike earlier this month, and the WGA, which represents TV and movie writers, went on strike in May.

Writers and actors are at odds with major studios over issues such as pay in the era of streaming and regulating the use of artificial intelligence.