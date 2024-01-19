Police searching for 2 suspects in string of robberies in North Hollywood

Investigators say the same suspects may be connected to other robberies and attempted robberies in the area.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a series of back-to-back robberies in North Hollywood, and investigators say they may be connected to more.

The first robbery happened late Thursday at a smoke shop located at 3535 Cahuenga Blvd. where the suspects were able to get away with several items.

Then, just five minutes later, police say the suspects robbed a liquor store located less than a mile away. In that case, the suspects got away with money and alcohol, according to police.

The third incident was an attempted robbery at Poquito Mas Mexican restaurant on 3701 Cahuenga Blvd. The suspects didn't get away with anything in that incident and fled the scene.

Police told Eyewitness News the three crimes are all connected and tied to the same suspects. They said there was also an attempted robbery at a restaurant in the Wilshire area Thursday night that also involved the same suspects.

Nothing was taken in that incident either.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects have not been released. Police are are also working to see if the same suspects may have been involved in a recent robbery at a 7-Eleven in Hollywood.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.