Off-duty LAPD officer ID'd as 1 of 2 people killed in Northridge crash; DUI suspect among 3 injured

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was one of two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Northridge that left three others hospitalized, including an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

An off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was among those injured in the crash involving a DUI suspect, police said.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was one of two people killed in a crash in Northridge that left three others hospitalized, including an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, authorities said Saturday.

At a news conference held at the L.A. County medical examiner's office, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Officer Darrell Cunningham Shamily died in the collision.

The crash was reported about 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighter-paramedics arrived to find a towering gusher after a fire hydrant was sheared by one of the vehicles.

A black BMW sedan ended up wedged between a tree and an apartment building, and three people were extracted by firefighters after being trapped, the Fire Department said.

2 killed, 3 others hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Northridge Two people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle crash that sheared a fire hydrant in Northridge, authorities said.

According to Moore, Shamily and two passengers in a white Infiniti were traveling northbound on Lindley Avenue when they were struck by the BMW. The driver of the BMW reached up to 100 mph and failed to stop at a red light before slamming into the passenger side of the Infiniti, the police chief said.

Shamily and the passenger in the front seat of the Infiniti, whose name was withheld pending notification of family, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said three others were transported to a hospital in at least serious condition: an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, who was a passenger in Shamily's car; the driver of the BMW; and a passenger from that vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the BMW's driver "was under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision," Moore said. The suspect would be booked for gross vehicular manslaughter "and additional charges as further evidence is gathered," the police chief said.

Before the news conference, Moore and coroner's officials were seen at the crash site, where an American flag was unfurled in honor of the deceased officer.

A procession then escorted the two bodies from the scene to the medical examiner's office in Boyle Heights.

"We mourn the loss of Officer Darrell Cunningham who was killed along with his friend by the senseless violence of a DUI driver," Moore later wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "May God welcome him home. We will do everything possible to support his fiancé, 2 young boys, mom & 2 brothers."