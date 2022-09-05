1 fatally shot after dispute at possible engagement party in Northridge, police say

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after shots were fired at a possible engagement party in Northridge overnight.

The incident happened near Parthenia Street and Tampa Avenue around midnight going into Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say two people were involved in some sort of dispute, and one of them was shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the shooter were not available. No arrests have been made.