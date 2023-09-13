Suspect arrested in smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Northridge Macy's, LAPD says

One of several suspects has been arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a Macy's department store at the Northridge Fashion Center, Los Angeles police said.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of several suspects has been arrested in connection with a dramatic smash-and-grab robbery that was caught on video at a Macy's department store at the Northridge Fashion Center, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

Moore announced the arrest Tuesday at a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting, two days after a group of thieves armed with hammers ransacked some of the store's glass display cases.

A bystander's video shows the robbers running away from the Macy's with bags full of stolen merchandise. Details of what was taken and it's estimated value were not available.

At least one of the display cases contained boxes of cologne.

"We also believe this individual is responsible for a number of other similar type occasions of these smash-and-grab-type robberies," Moore said.

Twenty-one arrests have been made since a multi-agency task force targeting retail theft was created last month, the police chief said.

Overall, the LAPD has seen a reduction in violent crime so far this year, according to Moore.