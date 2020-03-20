Coronavirus

Long Beach mom who says she has coronavirus shares her experience

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Charlotte Getz had a pretty big announcement on Instagram.

"The No. 1 question I keep getting asked is where I got it from, like how did I get the coronavirus?" Getz says.

Getz is a writer, wife and mother of two in Long Beach. She also says she learned Tuesday she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I did not think that I had the coronavirus," Getz says. "I was getting tested, just so I could get in to see my rheumatologist."

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?



Getz says after traveling to San Francisco in February and Georgia three weeks ago, she fell ill and tested positive for the flu. Unable to shake the flu, and also having Lupus, she says her rheumatologist ordered the COVID-19 test before he would see her in person.

"It felt like a bad flu. It was not fun, but it was not... um... I never wondered if I needed to be hospitalized or anything," Getz tells us.

Long Beach city officials now say there are 12 cases of COVID-19 in the city. Getz says the health department checks in with her every day and her only remaining symptom is a low-grade fever. Coincidentally, even before she announced her positive test, Getz began vlogging to provide hope in the midst of coronavirus, and to promote social distancing.

"Social isolation is not just about keeping yourself well, I mean that's a fringe benefit. But it's about getting outside of your own... you know, stop being selfish," she says. "And it's about taking care of the people around you who you have no idea you might be infecting."

Getz tells us her husband and daughter didn't have any symptoms, so they have not been tested. She says her son had symptoms and was tested, but the test came back negative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countycoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News