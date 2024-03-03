Nurse arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting patient at hospital in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A 27-year-old nurse was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female patient at a Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Riverside where he worked, police said.

Jacob Daniel Hartman of Corona was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on sexual assault charges, including sexual battery of an unconscious person, according to Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan J. Railsback. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Hartman has since been terminated from the hospital. Detectives presume there are additional victims have not come forward.

"As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation," a statement from the hospital said.

Anyone with information on the assaults was urged to contact Detective Daniel Suarez at (951) 353-7120 or DSuarez@RiversideCA.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.