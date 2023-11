Registered nurses at three Southern California hospitals kicked off a 5-day strike that will run through Sunday.

Nurses at 3 SoCal hospitals kick off 5-day strike

Nurses started striking Wednesday at Riverside Community Hospital, West Hills Hospital, and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

They say they have repeatedly raised concerns about serious under-staffing.

HCA, the corporation that owns the hospitals, called the strike "absolutely unnecessary."