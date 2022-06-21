caught on video

6 hurt when taxi jumps curb, plows into pedestrians in NYC; group lifts cab off victims

Between 15 and 20 good Samaritans tried to lift the cab off the victims after the crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

Taxi jumps curb, plows into pedestrians; group lifts cab off victims

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Six people were injured when a taxi struck a bicyclist, jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians in New York City Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Broadway at 29th Street.

Authorities say the cab was westbound on 29th Street turning left onto Broadway when the driver collided with a bicyclist in the intersection.

The driver then careened onto the sidewalk, mowing down several pedestrians and pinning two women underneath the vehicle.

In what NYPD Deputy Police Chief John Chell called a "remarkable scene," between 15 and 20 good Samaritans tried to lift the cab off the victims.

Our sister station WABC-TV obtained exclusive video of that effort. Watch it in the video player above.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said six people were struck by the yellow cab and taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Two of the victims were in surgery Monday evening with leg injuries and are in critical condition, but the NYPD says their injuries are not life-threatening.

Of those two victims, one is from Mexico and the other is from Ohio. Four other victims have minor injuries.

The 60-year-old cab driver, who remained at the scene, also had minor injuries and is not one of the victims in surgery.

EMBED More News Videos

Six people were injured when a taxi jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon.



Police officials believe the driver did not have a medical incident but said the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, authorities believe it to be accidental and not criminal in nature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorkpedestrian struckcaught on videou.s. & worldcab driverscar into buildingtaxicrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Motorcyclist leads CHP officers on chase through Echo Park
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Video: Suspects brazenly steal items from Exposition Park shoe store
TOP STORIES
California lawmakers to investigate cause of high gas prices
Riverside County authorities seize $1.5M worth of fentanyl products
Long Beach police find man mortally wounded in vehicle after shootout
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Motorcyclist leads CHP officers on chase through Echo Park
South LA hit-and-run leaves driver seriously injured, suspect at large
Veteran actor James Brolin voices villain in 'Lightyear'
Show More
Celebrating Title IX: Coaching group works to make sports equitable
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik tests positive for COVID: 'It's no joke'
Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian settle revenge porn lawsuit
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
More TOP STORIES News