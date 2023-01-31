Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Newhall trying to recover after fire kills 2 horses, destroys barn

Workers are trying to salvage what's left in the rubble in the aftermath of a fire that killed two horses at Newhall's Oak Canyon Equestrian Center.

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- It has now been just over a week since a barn fire left two horses dead at Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Newhall.

The people there are working on salvaging what's left in the rubble.

The fire happened Jan. 17.

Thanks to neighbors rushing to help, most of the horses survived. Sadly, two horses died and several others suffered serious burns.

Witnesses say there were 20-foot flames as the fire ripped through stall after stall.

Oak Canyon is a more than a decade-old family business and community barn. Some of the horse equipment destroyed in the fire belonged to boarders who have ridden at Oak Canyon for years. Many youth riders working summer jobs to pay for their riding gear are now heartbroken it all went up in smoke.

Oak Canyon is hoping to raise $100,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.