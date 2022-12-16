3 arrested in rival gang shootout that led to toddler's death on Oakland highway, officials say

23-month-old Jasper was in a car with his mother and family when a bullet went through their front windshield on I-880 in Oakland.

The Alameda County DA announced three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Alameda County District Attorney's office in Northern California announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland highway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Jasper was in a car with his mother, aunt and cousins on the way home to Fremont when a bullet went through their front windshield in the area of northbound Interstate 880, near Interstate 980.

District Attorney Nancy O'Malley confirmed that the shooting that happened last year was the result of a rolling shootout between rival gangs in San Francisco.

Defendants 34-year-old Johnny Jackson of Richmond, 22-year-old Trevor Green of Richmond and 24-year-old Ivory Bivins of Vallejo, were charged in Alameda Superior Court with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. Green and Bivins will also be charged with conspiracy and gang-related charges, confirmed California Highway Patrol.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday.

"This horrific tragedy is a parent's worst nightmare: An innocent child struck by gunfire while riding in the car," O'Malley said in a statement. "Our community mourns with the Wu family. My office will work tirelessly to bring these culprits to justice for the Wu family and for our community."

RELATED: Mother of CA toddler killed by stray bullet during freeway gunfight makes public plea

Defendants Green and Bivins were driving a dark Infiniti while defendant Jackson and another man, Keison Lee, were in a dark gray Nissan Altima on the day of the shooting. The two parties engaged in a gun battle on 880 in Oakland, investigators said.

Sources told ABC7's sister station KGO-TV last year that Jasper was shot in the forehead and caught in gang crossfire. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital shortly after arrival.

"Our commitment to bringing those responsible for Jasper's murder to justice remains paramount, and although charges have been filed, this investigation is still ongoing. As such, no further information regarding this case will be released at this time," said a statement from CHP's Golden Gate Division, the lead investigative team on this case.