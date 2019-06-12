Santa Ana: Suspect sought for crawling into sleeping teen's bed, groping her

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for breaking into a home in Santa Ana and groping a 15-year old girl.

Authorities need the public's help finding the man, who groped the teen girl in her own bed.

The suspect is described as a tall Hispanic man with short hair, glasses, and was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and dark jeans.

The 15-year-old was sleeping in her home when the suspect crawled into her bed and assaulted her. She screamed and the suspect, who smelled of alcohol, fled the scene.

This incident is not related to a rape that happened two blocks away near some railroad tracks. On Tuesday police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Dominguez in regards to that case. He was an acquaintance of the victim, police said.

Anyone with information relating to the homeless groper should contact Santa Ana Police Department Detectives at (714)245-8378, jgallardo@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countysketchgropingsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News