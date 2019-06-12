SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for breaking into a home in Santa Ana and groping a 15-year old girl.
Authorities need the public's help finding the man, who groped the teen girl in her own bed.
The suspect is described as a tall Hispanic man with short hair, glasses, and was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and dark jeans.
The 15-year-old was sleeping in her home when the suspect crawled into her bed and assaulted her. She screamed and the suspect, who smelled of alcohol, fled the scene.
This incident is not related to a rape that happened two blocks away near some railroad tracks. On Tuesday police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Dominguez in regards to that case. He was an acquaintance of the victim, police said.
Anyone with information relating to the homeless groper should contact Santa Ana Police Department Detectives at (714)245-8378, jgallardo@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)TIP-OCCS.
Santa Ana: Suspect sought for crawling into sleeping teen's bed, groping her
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News