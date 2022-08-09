Search for suspect underway after off-duty police officer fatally shot in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A search continued for a suspect Tuesday after an off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot in Downey.

The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the lot at 12070 Lakewood Boulevard, in front of a busy gym at the shopping center, according to the Downey Police Department.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Police Department. His name has not been released.

Police were tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation during a Monday evening news conference. They said they are following several active leads.

"Right now our main focus is making sure that the person that did this is brought to justice, and that the investigation is allowed to take place in the way it needs to take place, and that we support the family in every way, shape and form we can," Monterey Park Police Department Chief Kelly Gordon said.

A procession that began just before 11 p.m. escorted the officer's body from the scene to the coroner's office.

"We're a family, and that's the bottom line," Gordon said. "We have worked hard to build a culture within our department that we take care of each other. This is a tragedy. This is a tragedy for his family, but this is a tragedy for the Monterey Park Police Department as well."