Long Beach school officer fired after fatally shooting 18-year-old mom

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The school safety officer who fatally shot an 18-year-old woman in Long Beach has been fired, officials announced Wednesday.Mona Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, was shot by the officer while she was in a moving vehicle in a parking lot near Millikan High School in Long Beach last week.Video by witnesses captured the shooting.Investigators say Rodriguez was seen involved in a fight before the officer opened fire. The officer has been identified as Eddie F. Gonzalez.Rodriguez died Tuesday afternoon after being on life support since Sept. 27, according to a statement.Long Beach school district leaders made the announcement during a press conference."We clearly saw areas where this employee violated District policy, and did not meet our expectations. We believe the decision to terminate this officer's employment is warranted, justified, and quite frankly, the right thing to do," Superintendent Jill A. Baker said in a statement."The Use of Force Policy used by LBUSD's Office of School Safety and Emergency Preparedness states that officers shall not fire at a fleeing person, shall not fire at a moving vehicle, and shall not fire through a vehicle window unless circumstances clearly warrant the use of a firearm as a final means of defense. Although the ongoing, formal investigation may provide more information on what led to the shooting, the school district has found that its Use of Force Policy was violated," the statement from Long Beach Unified School District said.Rodriguez's friends and family say she was unarmed and want murder charges brought against the officer.Long Beach police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are investigating.Prior to the firing, the officer had already been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation by the District Attorney's Office and the Long Beach Police Department.