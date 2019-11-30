Officer sustains injury in officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights, suspect in custody

One officer sustained injuries, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect was located a short time later and is in custody. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 30, 2019

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting after responding to an incident in Boyle Heights Friday.The shooting took place at the corner of Malabar Street and Fickett Street at 7 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Officers assigned to the Hollenbeck Gang Unit responded to the incident.One officer sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A suspect was later taken into custody.It was unknown what precipitated the shooting or if anyone else was injured.