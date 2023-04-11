WATCH LIVE

Ohio man charged after chilling video shows child shooting loaded gun inside his home

ByABC7.com staff
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 7:04PM
An Ohio man was charged after a child shot a gun inside his home in a chilling incident that was caught on video.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the charges Tuesday against Matthew Rivas, making it the first case involving the city's recently-passed safe storage ordinance.

Klein's office released video obtained from inside Rivas' home that shows the Jan. 27 incident. In the footage, the child finds a loaded firearm in a couch cushion and discharges it, nearly pointed at his face. At least one other child was in the room at the time.

It doesn't appear that anybody was injured.

Rivas pleaded guilty to two counts of negligent storage of a firearm and one count of child endangerment.

The relationship between Rivas and the child is unclear.

