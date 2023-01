Authorities said it's coming from an area with very active seeps where crude oil leaks from fractures in the seafloor.

SUMMERLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coast Guard is investigating the source of an oil slick spotted off the coast of Summerland Beach.

The sheen is roughly five miles from Santa Barbara.

The cause of the sheen, which is about 2 miles long, is unknown.

As of Friday Coast Guard said there are no reports of wildlife being harmed from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.