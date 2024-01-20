Hazmat leak investigation underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to contain an apparent petroleum product that leaked from a large pipe in Wilmington.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Anaheim Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the flow has stopped but firefighters are now focusing on protecting storm drains and waterways.

"Fortunately, the flow was quickly shut down. No injury. No fire. No evacuation," read a post on X published by LAFD Public Information Officer Erik Scott. "Situation is static. Waiting on clean up crews from the refinery. Minimal footprint."

They said there's currently no widespread hazard to the public and crews will likely stay scene for several hours to help with clean up.

Residents in the area are urged to keep an eye out.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.