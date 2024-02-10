WATCH LIVE

O.J. Simpson undergoing treatment for prostate cancer but not in hospice care

Saturday, February 10, 2024 4:34AM
Simpson posted a video saying he's not in hospice care and plans to host friends in Las Vegas for Super Bowl Sunday.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- O.J. Simpson is battling prostate cancer but he's refuting rumors that he's in hospice care.

The 76-year-old former football star posted a video on X denying that he's in hospice care and saying he's planning to host a "ton of friends" in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Simpson is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas.

Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison for a 2007 armed robbery, involving an attempt to retrieve personal sports mementos.

In the 1990s, he was acquitted in the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, though he was later found liable in a civil wrongful death case.

