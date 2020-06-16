Automotive

Ford to debut new Bronco on O.J. Simpson's birthday

A Ford spokesperson says it's just a coincidence as the new Bronco has been in the planning stages for years.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The debut date for Ford Motor Company's new Bronco is raising a lot of eyebrows.

That's because it's being introduced on July 9, which is former NFL star O.J. Simpson's 73rd birthday.

A Ford spokesperson says it's just a coincidence as the new Bronco has been in the planning stages for years.

O.J. Simpson: A look at how the white Bronco chase unfolded, leading to his arrest
EMBED More News Videos

On June 17, 1994, OJ Simpson went from being a beloved ex-football star to a wanted murder suspect fleeing in a white Bronco.



Simpson was inside a white Ford Bronco with his friend Al Cowlings during a lengthy police chase in Southern California in 1994 after being charged with murder.

Millions watched as the moment was carried live on national television.

Wednesday marks the 26th anniversary of that famous slow-speed chase.

O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: A look back 25 years later
EMBED More News Videos

Monday marks 25 years since arguably the most famous police chase in American history.

