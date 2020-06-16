Ford to debut new Bronco on O.J. Simpson's birthday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5350777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On June 17, 1994, OJ Simpson went from being a beloved ex-football star to a wanted murder suspect fleeing in a white Bronco.

Monday marks 25 years since arguably the most famous police chase in American history.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The debut date for Ford Motor Company's new Bronco is raising a lot of eyebrows.That's because it's being introduced on July 9, which is former NFL star O.J. Simpson's 73rd birthday.A Ford spokesperson says it's just a coincidence as the new Bronco has been in the planning stages for years.Simpson was inside a white Ford Bronco with his friend Al Cowlings during a lengthy police chase in Southern California in 1994 after being charged with murder.Millions watched as the moment was carried live on national television.Wednesday marks the 26th anniversary of that famous slow-speed chase.