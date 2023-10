ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

3.7 magnitude quake rattles Ojai area in Ventura County, USGS says

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Ojai area in Ventura County Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 12:50 p.m. at a depth of nearly seven miles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

