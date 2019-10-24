Old Water Fire: San Bernardino brush fire mandatory evacuations, school and road closures

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven vegetation fire that erupted along Highway 18 in San Bernardino prompted mandatory evacuations and several closures as the blaze burned at least 75 acres Thursday, officials said.The fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, was burning near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino County Fire. Officials said the fire was 0% contained and was moving southward and to the northeast in the Coldwater Canyon area. The blaze "had potential for large growth" as Santa Ana winds intensify, officials say.About 80 homes were under evacuation as winds gusted up to 50 mph on the ridge tops, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.-Arrowhead Road-Portion of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive and David WayAn evacuation center was set up at San Gorgonio High School, located at 2299 Pacific Street-Cal State San Bernardino-Paakuma' K-8 SchoolIt was not immediately what caused the fire.