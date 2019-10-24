San Bernardino brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations; at least 50 acres burned

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven vegetation fire erupted along Highway 18 in San Bernardino, prompting mandatory evacuations as the blaze has burned at least 50 acres early Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, is burning near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino County Fire. Officials said the fire has burned between 50 to 100 acres and is 0% contained.

Structure protection was underway by crews as a mandatory evacuation order was underway for Arrowhead Road and a portion of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive and David Way, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. An evacuation center was still being determined by officials.

The blaze was burning approximately five miles from where the Cal State San Bernardino campus is located at, which is closed Thursday.

Firefighters were on scene as early as 2:20 a.m. battling the blaze, which officials said was burning at rapid rate of spread.



A portion of Highway 18, between 40th Street in San Bernardino and Highway 138 in Crestline, was closed.

Forest Service firefighters were tackling the blaze, alongside county firefighters.

It was not immediately known how the fire started, and officials said the cause was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyevacuationbrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Projects aim to keep LA streets, neighborhoods cooler
Lawsuits allege Dodgers security assaulted fans
Fashion District business owners raise concern over trash piling up
Show More
Former Disney World employee accused in theft of costumes
CSU Fullerton investigating flyer containing racial slur
Former DCFS workers seek dismissal of charges in death of Palmdale boy
'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast tracks child killer with SoCal ties
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
More TOP STORIES News