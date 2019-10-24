San Bernardino brush fire prompts mandatory evacuations; at least 50 acres burned

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE near Old Waterman Canyon rd / Hwy 18. ME227 on scene reporting 30-35 acres light fuels, wind driven fire with a rapid ROS. @SanBernardinoNF taking lead with UOP. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 24, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven vegetation fire erupted along Highway 18 in San Bernardino, prompting mandatory evacuations as the blaze has burned at least 50 acres early Thursday morning, officials said.The fire, dubbed the Old Water Fire, is burning near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino County Fire. Officials said the fire has burned between 50 to 100 acres and is 0% contained.Structure protection was underway by crews as a mandatory evacuation order was underway for Arrowhead Road and a portion of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive and David Way, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. An evacuation center was still being determined by officials.The blaze was burning approximately five miles from where the Cal State San Bernardino campus is located at, which is closed Thursday.Firefighters were on scene as early as 2:20 a.m. battling the blaze, which officials said was burning at rapid rate of spread.A portion of Highway 18, between 40th Street in San Bernardino and Highway 138 in Crestline, was closed.Forest Service firefighters were tackling the blaze, alongside county firefighters.It was not immediately known how the fire started, and officials said the cause was under investigation.