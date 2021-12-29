omicron variant

The CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation. Here's why

Walensky said rapid tests do work "quite well," especially in places where people are being tested regularly, like at schools.
EMBED <>More Videos

Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director

The newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

"So we would have people in isolation for a very long time if we were relying on PCRs," Walensky said.



Walensky also addressed Tuesday's news from the FDA that, according to early data, rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive when it comes to the omicron variant.

"We do know that the most sensitive test you can do is a PCR test," Walensky said. "So if you have symptoms and you have a negative antigen test, we do ask you to go and get a PCR to make sure those symptoms are not attributable to COVID."

Walensky said rapid tests do work "quite well," especially in places where people are being tested regularly, like at schools.

EMBED More News Videos

The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas.



"They may not work as well as they have for the delta variant," Walensky said, but "we still are encouraging their use."

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County

Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkomicron variantcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
OMICRON VARIANT
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Some LA restaurants, bars closing temporarily during COVID surge
What the CDC's latest COVID quarantine guidelines mean for you
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 16K new COVID-19 cases
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
Storm brings showers to SoCal with heavy rain still on the way
ABC7's most read stories of 2021
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
LA Zoo receives $1M anonymous donation for conservation efforts
Show More
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Some LA restaurants, bars closing temporarily during COVID surge
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Bond Fire burn area amid storm
COVID hospitalizations in LA County top 1,000 as omicron cases surge
More TOP STORIES News