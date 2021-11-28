covid-19 variant

'Inevitably it will be here': Fauci says US must prepare for omicron COVID variant

There's still time to 'enhance our preparedness' with vaccinations, he said.
By Bill Hutchinson
EMBED <>More Videos

Fauci says US must prepare for omicron variant

WASHINGTON -- While the new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has not yet been detected in the United States, it will "inevitably" arrive, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

"We all know when you have a virus that has already gone to multiple countries, inevitably it will be here," Fauci told ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "The question is, will we be prepared for it?"

Fauci's comments came one day before the United States plans to impose a travel ban on most travelers from eight southern African countries.

MORE: What is omicron? What to know about new COVID variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, explains what you need to know about the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.



Pressed by Stephanopoulos on whether the omicron variant is as or more transmissible than the delta variant and other mutations that have swept the globe, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House's point man on the pandemic, said, "It appears to be."

"It has a bunch of mutations," Fauci said, including, "a disturbingly large number of mutations in the spike protein, which is the business end of the virus."

The omicron variant, named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, was first detected last week in Botswana, officials said. Since then, cases of the new variant have been found in South Africa, Germany, Belgium and Hong Kong.

Asked by Stephanopoulos if omicron causes more severe disease, Fauci said that currently remains a mystery.

He said U.S. scientists spoke to their counterparts in South Africa on Friday and plan to meet with them again later Sunday "to try and find out if the cases they have identified that clearly are caused by this variant, what is the level of severity in that."

"Hopefully, it will be light," Fauci said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessomicron variantcovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VARIANT
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
LAUSD now requiring negative COVID test before school starts
Burbank school board votes to resume classes Monday, Jan. 3
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Temple City identified
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Show More
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
More TOP STORIES News