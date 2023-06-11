On The Menu: Twoheys in South Pasadena offers everything you love about a classic American diner

In this episode of ABC7's "On The Menu," we take you inside Twoheys in South Pasadena, which features everything you love about a classic American diner: "We're a family restaurant but more than that, it's like you're at home."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the Twohey family first opened Twoheys in Pasadena, Franklin D. Roosevelt was president, World War II was ongoing, and actors Mickey Rooney and Ava Gardner had just attended the 29th annual Rose Bowl game.

The year was 1943 and a lot has changed since then. But for customers old and new, the good food, service, and family feel at Twoheys remains the same.

"We've been coming for about 31, 32 years. Food's always good," said customer Julio Chan.

Fast forward 80 years, Twoheys is now located in South Pasadena. It is still a staple in the San Gabriel Valley for a home-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"We have a very American diner-type menu," said Twoheys co-owner Tanya Christos. "We pay tribute to those nostalgic dishes of the past as well as more of the contemporary dishes of today."

Dishes like their turkey dinner, which features roasted turkey, topped in gravy, with mashed potatoes, dressing and a cranberry sauce.

Don't forget the slow-roasted baby back ribs and their famous "Original Stinko" - a beef patty, onions and pickles on an old fashioned bun. Story has it, a man was sitting at the counter of the original location when suddenly ...

"He was eating a burger with onions and pickles and the woman sitting next to him said 'Oh, stinko.'"

Modernizing the menu meant adding vegan and vegetarian options like the Avocado toast and plenty of people who pour into Twoheys head straight to the soda fountain to get their hands on an ice cream sundae.

The bittersweet sundae is the best seller - dark chocolate custom made for Twoheys, vanilla ice cream, roasted nuts, and fresh whipped cream.

Twoheys added a full bar three years ago and you can dine inside or outside.

The diner offers a special happy hour menu, weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Twoheys is located at 424 Fair Oaks Ave, S Pasadena, CA 91030 and is open six days a week. They're closed on Tuesdays.

Thank you Clyle for the submission!