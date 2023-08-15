Escape Game introduces immersive experience for fans of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

CENTURY CITY, Calif. -- Fans of Hulu's popular Murders Only in the Building can now immerse themselves in the show. Hulu partnered with Escape Game to create a unique group experience for guests to solve puzzles and mysteries in the show's fashion.

"There's Easter eggs abound from all of the seasons," said Wilson Upchurch, General Manager of Escape Game in Century City, where the experience was launched. "There all little tie-ins from the show that fans can enjoy."

The experience will also travel to Las Vegas at the Forum Shops at Caesar's Palace and offer an online version which can be played via Zoom.

For more information follow @onlymurdershulu on Instagram or visit: https://theescapegame.com/