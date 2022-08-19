2 ducks euthanized after they were found with severed bills at Fountain Valley park

Two ducks had to be euthanized after they were found with severed bills at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public's help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.

The ducks had to be euthanized because of the "severity of their wounds," according to a news release from WWCC.

"It was the right thing to do. They were suffering," said Debbie McGuire, the care center's executive director. "They must have been in terrible, terrible pain."

The first duck was brought to the center on July 31 and another was brought in on Saturday, according to the news release. The ducks were alive, but starving because they could no longer eat.

Animal care specialists were trying to determine if the beaks were sawed or broken off.

"These were beyond repair," McGuire said. "Beaks don't grow back, and it was so far back that they would never be able to survive."

Visitors to the park told Eyewitness News they're shocked by the news.

"I always see people feeding the ducks, but never abusing them," one person said.

This is not the first instance of animal abuse in Orange County this year.

In May, someone was shooting ducks and geese with a pellet gun in Costa Mesa. Some of those animals had to be euthanized as well. PETA offered a $5,000 reward to catch that shooter.

If an injured duck is found, or if someone has details regarding the ducks found at Mile Square Park, calls can be made to Orange County Animal Care at 714-935-6848.

Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center asks the public to call 911 if animal abuse is witnessed, or CalTip at 888-334-2258.

City News Service contributed to this report.