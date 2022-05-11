LIVE: Firefighters battling brush fire in Aliso Wood Canyon area

brush fire

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire is burning in the Laguna Hills area near Alicia Parkway, sending smoke into the sky and prompting a response from firefighters.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach near a water treatment plant, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire was estimated to have grown several acres as of 4 p.m.



At least one water-dropping helicopter was helping fight the flames, and crews on the scene were requesting a fixed-wing aircraft to assist. The flames were not immediately threatening any structures in the remote area.

According to the city of Aliso Viejo, the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park is closed. However, the city said there's no threat to residents.




This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

