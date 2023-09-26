OC High School turns food desert into garden oasis, teaching students about farming, sustainability

On the campus of Magnolia High School in Anaheim, you'll find a two-and-a-half acre farm. It's there to teach students about growing and eating food produced in their own neighborhood.

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- On the campus of Magnolia High School in Anaheim, you'll find a two-and-a-half acre farm. It's there to teach students about growing and eating food produced in their own neighborhood.

"You can find organic, locally grown produce and it's just a healthier option to the people of Anaheim," said Yara Masadeh.

The Magnolia Agriscience Community Center is the first of its kind in the country, designed to be an urban-science lab. The hope is that is transforms Anaheim from a food desert into an oasis, something Mayor Ashleigh Aitken is excited to see.

Thanks to the California Youth Jobs Corps, students from across the area were able to have summer internships here, working on everything from growing produce to solving food insecurity issues.

"We get to see this vision come to fruition where young people are transforming lives and they're transforming this whole community," said Josh Fryday, Chief Services Officer.

"You think, oh it's just for school, but then you realize you have so many other people involved with the mayor and the city representatives and everyone coming in and it really shines the light on how many people are really involved," said Ansley Sousa.

Learning, building and practicing skills that will benefit not just the student, but also the whole community.

"Any type of corporation that has urban lands where they're just not really put to use, we're letting them know, hey this is how you can start agricultural farm on your space and make use of it, in an urban area," said Masadeh.

"We're so thankful to have this in Anaheim addressing the needs and having these kids really learn about next steps," said Mayor Aitken.