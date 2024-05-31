Huge rose garden at Otto & Sons Nursery is a retreat for flowers enthusiasts and nature lovers

FILLMORE, Calif. -- Nestled among fertile orchards lining the Santa Clara River, Otto & Son Nursery's rose garden offers a sensory retreat for flower enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

"My dad first started the nursery way back in the late 70s," said Scott Klittich, co-owner of Otto & Sons Nursery. "We started off with an orange orchard and slowly turned it into a nursery. We have a very large selection of roses, and that's what makes us special."

"I currently have about 150 roses," said flower enthusiast Ben Tso from Elk Grove, California. "This is known to be the grandest and rose nursery and garden in the US, probably."

For more information, go to: https://ottoandsonsnursery.com/