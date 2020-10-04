CHP officers open fire at driver after chase from Santa Ana to San Diego area

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase that started in Orange County Saturday night ended in San Diego County after CHP officers opened fire on the driver.The chase started shortly before midnight when police in Santa Ana tried to pull over the car for a traffic violation near 1st and Fairview streets. That's when the driver jumped onto the 5 Freeway and headed south.As the chase entered San Diego County, local authorities took over the pursuit which ended on the 805 Freeway in Chula Vista.Video from the scene captured the audio of several shots being fired. Shortly after, CHP officers used a police dog on the man while he was on the ground.It's not clear why officers opened fire, but the man was taken to the hospital in handcuffs.Additional details on the driver's condition were not immediately available.