OC performing arts venues announce requirement for ticket holders to be vaccinated, wear masks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10964059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students in Orange County will still need to wear a mask. California's Supreme Court denied a lawsuit from the O.C. Board of Education in its effort to block students from being required to wear face coverings in school.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County's largest performing arts organizations joined forces Monday to announce they will require all ticket holders to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks during all performances.Participating organizations are Arts Orange County, Irvine Barclay Theatre, Musco Center for the Arts, Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Soka Performing Arts Center and South Coast Repertory."The health, safety and well-being of our audiences, artists, crew and staff is paramount,'' Segerstrom Center for the Arts president Casey Reitz said in a statement. "Working together to reduce any type of exposure to COVID-19 can ensure a safe environment for everyone.''Nonprofit countywide arts council Arts Orange County has been working with the venues throughout the pandemic to discuss the impact on their operations, hear from health experts and advocate for safe reopening policies and resources.Proof of full vaccination will be required to attend indoor functions, and masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. The vaccination policy will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis."As we pivot and prepare for our stages to be active again, we must carefully consider the safety of our patrons, students, staff, and artists as our top priority, as well as university and state directives,'' said Renee Bodie, general manager of Soka Performing Arts Center. "These mandates will allow us to safely share the beauty of live music with our patrons once again, something we have all been waiting a long time for.''