Woman's 75-year-old mother fighting for her life after wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in OC

Laura Herzog's mother Vicki was in one of the cars that was hit and said her mom remains hospitalized in grave condition.

A woman is fighting for her life after she seriously injured during a deadly crash in Westminster caused by a wrong-way driver, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is fighting for her life after she was seriously injured during a deadly crash in Westminster caused by a wrong-way driver, police said.

The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. on Monday in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard.

Witnesses said the driver of an older model minivan was speeding, going the wrong way along the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard.

The driver then collided with three other vehicles. Neither the driver nor his passenger survived, according to police.

Laura Herzog's 75-year-old mother Vicki was in one of the cars that was hit and said her mom remains hospitalized in grave condition.

"We're scared for her and the unknown about walking through the recovery and stuff like that, and they've lost their loved ones, so it's just tough on everyone," said Herzog.

Herzog told Eyewitness News the driver of the minivan, who has not yet been identified, may have suffered a medical emergency.

She's asking for prayers for everyone involved, including first responders and witnesses to the trauma.