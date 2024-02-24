Fake doctor in OC accused of trying to start new Botox business weeks after prison release

A man who was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor has been accused of trying to set up a new Botox business in Orange County less than two weeks after being released from prison.

A man who was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor has been accused of trying to set up a new Botox business in Orange County less than two weeks after being released from prison.

A man who was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor has been accused of trying to set up a new Botox business in Orange County less than two weeks after being released from prison.

A man who was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor has been accused of trying to set up a new Botox business in Orange County less than two weeks after being released from prison.

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor has been accused of trying to set up a new Botox business in Orange County less than two weeks after being released from prison.

In April 2023, Elias Renteria Segoviano, 63, pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of unauthorized practice of medicine, which included performing Botox injections, and lip and face fillers on at least 28 women.

"Segoviano admitted performing invasive procedures and injecting victims with potentially counterfeit Botox, fillers, anesthetics, and other medical drugs that placed the public at extreme risk," read a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say Segoviano was sentenced to four years for perjury and two years for unauthorized practice of medicine, to be served concurrently. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told ABC7 he received 584 days of pre-sentence credit for time served while awaiting trial and was eligible for credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated.

He was released to Post-Release Community Supervision after serving his full sentence, the CDCR said.

Less than two weeks later on Jan. 4 -- while on post-release supervision -- Segoviano allegedly attempted to sublet a space at the Phenix Salon in Brea.

"We're all independent suite owners, and we do services from hair, facials, lashes, nails, all kinds of stuff," said Diego Ortega, who's been running his hairdressing business out of the Phenix Salon Suites for the last 10 years.

Ortega met Segoviano as he toured the salon looking to restart his Botox injection business.

"I did ask him, 'Wouldn't you be better off in a medical office or something instead of this?'" Ortega recalled. "He said, 'No, the stuff that I do is noninvasive, and all I need is a chair like yours.'"

"He knew that someone was watching over him and he didn't care," said Kimberly Edds, the director of public affairs for the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office believes the fake doctor targeted Spanish-speaking women and lured them into his business portraying himself as a highly-trained medical professional.

"He was not even honest with the people he was trying to sublet space at the Phenix Salon with. He used a fake name to try to throw them off the track that he was who he actually was," said Edds. "He referenced himself as Elijah when his first name is Elias, and hoping that they wouldn't find out that he had a criminal past and that he was not licensed to perform these procedures."

"He was hell bent on going back into business and luring these women into his office and performing these illegal procedures," Edds added.

Segoviano is now charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and falsely representing himself as a licensed medical practitioner. He faces up to three years in prison.

Anyone who feels they've been victimized by Segoviano is urged to call OCDA's Bureau of Investigator Jesse Alfonzo at 714-834-6538.