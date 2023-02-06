OC firefighters help young basketball player, mom make it to game after crash

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County firefighters helped save the day for a young basketball player.

The girl and her mother were involved in a traffic crash over the weekend. They weren't injured, but the collision left the vehicle too damaged to drive the girl to her championship basketball game.

That's when firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority's Truck 32 stepped in. They drove the 11-year-old girl and her mother to Yorba Linda High School so she could make it to the game.

"Being there for your team and being there for your community," the OCFA wrote. "Two things we take to heart."