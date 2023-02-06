WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
All Good News

OC firefighters help young basketball player, mom make it to game after crash

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, February 6, 2023 7:20PM
OC firefighters help girl make it to her basketball game after crash
EMBED <>More Videos

Orange County firefighters helped save the day for a young basketball player who was involved in minor crash and was at risk of missing her game.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County firefighters helped save the day for a young basketball player.

The girl and her mother were involved in a traffic crash over the weekend. They weren't injured, but the collision left the vehicle too damaged to drive the girl to her championship basketball game.

That's when firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority's Truck 32 stepped in. They drove the 11-year-old girl and her mother to Yorba Linda High School so she could make it to the game.

"Being there for your team and being there for your community," the OCFA wrote. "Two things we take to heart."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW