Man wanted in Orange County for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl in Rancho Santa Margarita

Investigators say he sexually assaulted the girl near near Antonio and Santa Margarita parkways.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County Sheriff's investigators are asking the public for help to identify and locate a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Rancho Santa Margarita street.

The attack occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday near Antonio and Santa Margarita parkways, said sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Anderson.



The victim was on foot and became aware she was being followed by a man who was also on foot, Anderson said.

"He sexually assaulted the juvenile victim near a public road,'' the sergeant said.

The suspect fled the area on foot southbound on Antonio Parkway while the teen walked to a nearby store and called the sheriff's department, Anderson said.

Deputies performed an extensive search of the area that included helicopters, bloodhounds and other K-9s but did not find the man, he said.

The victim's physical injuries were considered minor, Anderson said.

She was able to assist in creating a sketch of the suspect, who was described as white man who's about 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue or green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black skinny jeans and high-top shoes.

The attack was believed an isolated incident unrelated to other sexual assaults previously reported, he said. Investigators wanted to catch him before he can offend again.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or location is urged to contact the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).



