OC man uses stun gun to stop carjacking suspect who tried stabbing his dog, police say

Police said at one point, the suspect was holding the victim's dog in a headlock while pointing a knife at it.

A man took matters into his own hands when a suspect threatened to stab his dog while attempting to steal his truck in Westminster, police said.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man took matters into his own hands when a suspect threatened to stab his dog while attempting to steal his truck in Westminster, police said.

The incident unfolded on Saturday just before 5 p.m. in the 16400 block of Magnolia Street.

Police said the dog owner left the pet in his truck while he went inside a business for a few minutes. He left the dog on the front seat with the doors unlocked, according to investigators.

When he came back, he saw the suspect, who was identified by police as Miguel Garcia-Gonzalez, in the driver's seat.

" [ He ] had a knife in his left hand and was holding the victim's dog in a headlock," read a statement from police. "It appeared to the victim that Garcia-Gonzalez was going to stab the dog."

Police said the dog owner grabbed the dog as the suspect swung the knife at him. The dog owner was able to stop Garcia-Gonzalez with his personal stun gun.

Police said the suspect was then detained by the dog owner with the help of a store employee, who used zip ties to hold him down until officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Garcia-Gonzalez was later booked at Orange County Jail. Police said charges of animal cruelty may be considered.