OC supervisors approve nearly $1 million settlement in 2021 oil spill response

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County supervisors voted to accept nearly $1 million from Amplify Energy, the company that owns an oil rig that spilled 25,000 gallons of oil into the waters of Huntington Beach in October, to cover expenses incurred responding to the spill.

The supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to accept $956,352 from the company to cover costs related to the emergency response and cleanup efforts.

Supervisor Andrew Do voted against the proposal, saying it could leave the county potentially liable for more uncovered expenses down the line.

The settlement removes the county from the federal litigation before U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in Santa Ana.

Federal investigators have said it appears the pipeline was damaged by a ship's anchor likely belonging to one of dozens of cargo ships that were backed up in traffic over several months outside the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.