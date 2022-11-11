3 Olympic medals stolen during home burglary in Laguna Hills

The medals belonged to an athlete who competed as part of the US Women's Volleyball team in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding three Olympic Games medals that were stolen during a home burglary in Laguna Hills.

Investigators said the home, located in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane, was burglarized the night of Oct. 29.

Thieves stole a safe containing the three Olympic Games medals.

The gold, silver, and bronze medals belonged to an athlete who competed as part of the US Women's Volleyball team in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, according to investigators.

The medals were being temporarily stored at the home when the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OC Sheriff's Southwest Investigations Bureau at 949-425-1900. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).

