Child under 5 dies from complications related to COVID-19 in Orange County, health officials say

Health officials in Orange County on Friday confirmed its first COVID-related pediatric death.

The child, who was under the age of 5, had underlying health conditions and died last month of complications related to COVID-19, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

"My heart goes out to this family who has lost a precious young life. This is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to protect our little ones, the children and infants in our community who are not yet eligible for a vaccination," county Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said in a press release.

Additional details about the child were not immediately released.

In August, a child under 12 with underlying health conditions was reported among the COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County.



