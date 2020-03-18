Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing begins outside Yorba Linda hospital for referred patients

Cars were seen lining up on Tuesday for the screening of possible COVID-19 patients in Yorba Linda. However, the program is not for everyone.
Conducted in the parking lot of St. Jude Heritage Medical Group, the drive-thru service is being offered only to patients whose medical providers have determined they have symptoms of the virus and are in need of a test.
People who arrive at the testing site without a referral will be turned away, officials said.
In a statement, St. Jude Heritage Medical Group urged members of the public to contact their health-care providers or the Department of Public Health to determine if they have coronavirus' key symptoms -- fever, a dry cough and difficulty breathing.
People with very mild symptoms are urged to stay home in consideration of others who may be suffering from severe symptoms.