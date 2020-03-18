Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing begins outside Yorba Linda hospital for referred patients

By
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County is testing a drive-thru system that may streamline screening for coronavirus.

Cars were seen lining up on Tuesday for the screening of possible COVID-19 patients in Yorba Linda. However, the program is not for everyone.

Conducted in the parking lot of St. Jude Heritage Medical Group, the drive-thru service is being offered only to patients whose medical providers have determined they have symptoms of the virus and are in need of a test.

OC first responders test new 911 call system to reduce potential COVID-19 exposure
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is changing the way first responders with the Orange County Fire Authority respond to calls.


People who arrive at the testing site without a referral will be turned away, officials said.

In a statement, St. Jude Heritage Medical Group urged members of the public to contact their health-care providers or the Department of Public Health to determine if they have coronavirus' key symptoms -- fever, a dry cough and difficulty breathing.

People with very mild symptoms are urged to stay home in consideration of others who may be suffering from severe symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealtheducationmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospital
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
Real-time map shows latest COVID-19 cases in LA County
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News