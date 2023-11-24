2 pedestrians killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash in Orange

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that left two people dead in Orange.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday on North Shattuck Place near the 55 Freeway, according to an Instagram post from Orange Police Department. Investigators say Humberto Flores, 26, was driving a Ford F-250 when he hit a parked Chevy Silverado.

Two men who were standing near the Chevy were hit by the driver, police say. They both died at the scene.

Flores fled on foot, but he was eventually arrested a few blocks away.

He is now facing two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.